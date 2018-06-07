HE'S BACK: Country music star returns to Gympie Muster

National Country music star Casey Barnes will perform at the Gympie Muster for a second straight year this August, and he couldn't be more excited about it.

The 39-year-old Gold Coast native feels there is something special about the Muster atmosphere, something hard to quantify but something hard to find anywhere else.

"The biggest thing about the Muster is that it's such a unique festival, no matter what genre you play or listen to,” he said.

"I don't think Australia has a festival like this one, Gympie is a beautiful part of the world.

"Everyone gets really into it, the crowds are so enthusiastic, there's a vibe there that is just special.

"I had an absolute blast playing there last year and I got a bit of taste for it, so I know what to expect this time around.”

Singer Casey Barnes performs at the PBR Australia Melbourne Invitational at the Hisence Arena Melbourne, VIC. Elise Derwin

Speaking on industry giants and fellow Muster performers Troy Cassar-Daley, Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole and Cold Chisel's Ian Moss across the four-day festival, the Ain't Coming Home singer said a powerful sense of camaraderie was what set the Country music community apart from the rest.

"Sometimes other genres bring a sense of ego with them, but you won't find that at the Muster,” he said.

"Lee (Kernaghan) often sends me really supportive messages, and when I was nominated as a Golden Guitar finalist one of the first people to congratulate me was Troy Cassar-Daley.

"There's a real sense of community, everyone looks after each other.”

"Having them performing at the muster really shows the level you've got to be at.”

With the second single from his iTunes chart-topping album The Good Life due for release on June 18, Barnes will bring a string of new hits to his Muster set list this time around.

"It's the icing on the cake to know you're putting out music that people will enjoy,” he said.

"I've been working a long time at this, and I've been very lucky so far.”

Head to http://www.muster.com.au/ for more information, and follow Casey Barnes on Facebook.