The man was ordered to pay fines after he contravened a domestic violence order by slashing into the silicone of his girlfriend’s sex toys.

Sex toys were the unlikely casualty of a heated argument between a north Brisbane man and his girlfriend, their destruction used as punishment for failing to answer the man's calls, the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard today.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order by damaging the woman's property on October 6.

According to the police prosecutor, the man used a knife to slice into the silicone in a fit of rage while his girlfriend was getting her car fixed at the mechanic.

The court heard the woman's phone battery had died while she was stuck at the shop, and she later returned to their North Lakes home to find the carnage in her bedroom drawer.

When the woman confronted the man about the damage, he told her, "You should have answered my calls," then left the house.

While he was gone, the man called the woman a further 100 times, in addition to messaging her on Facebook and Snapchat.

The woman called police to perform a welfare check when the man threatened to harm himself, and he was later found safe at a friend's house in Caboolture.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan slammed the defendant, telling him he "acts like a bully to make sure his rules are in place".

"I've got grandchildren that act more maturely than this fellow does," he said.

"He's not showing any insight into his own behaviour, that's his problem."

The man was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'He's a bully': North Lakes man slammed for sex toy revenge act