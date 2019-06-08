Nick Divljak playing in last year's Gary Horne Junior Rugby League Carnival.

RUGBY LEAGUE: 27 years ago, Hervey Bay Seagulls, lost one of their long time members and players, Gary Horne.

This weekend the rugby league community acknowledge his contribution when the Hervey Bay Seagulls host 'Gary Horne Memorial Carnival' at Ralph Stafford Park Hervey Bay.

The annual event is a celebration of junior rugby league.

Gary along with the whole of the Horne family were already entrenched as a legendary Rugby League family.

Gary played for many years and was a Premiership winning coach.

Gary was also a well-known business owner and an upstanding member of the community.

The carnival includes junior rugby league players from ages five to 12.

The under 12 competition play for the 'Gary Horne Memorial trophy' with the final scheduled for 1.20pm.

All other grades play purely for fun.

Teams from Kingaroy, Wondai, Gympie and Murgon will compete against Fraser Coast junior rugby league clubs.

The under eight and under twelve teams will compete on Saturday while the under six, seven and tens play on Sunday.

Matches on both days start at 9am.

