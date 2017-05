The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct.

FORMER Gympie dentist Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod was not present in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday when he was remanded on 19 charges, including multiple assault charges.

His lawyer could not be contacted by the court after three attempts.

After some discussion with the police prosecutor, the case was adjourned to June 4, 2017.