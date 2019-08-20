Heroin addict steals car, $45K of cigarettes

BREAK IN: Kenneth Rodney Smith and Michael Robert Morgan attempted to break-in to the Cooroy IGA.

A HEROIN addict has been sent back to prison after he smashed his way into a tobacconist and stole almost $45,000 worth of goods during a crime spree across the Coast.

Michael Robert Morgan, 42, drove a stolen car to Noosa on September 29 last year and visited several stores with Kenneth Rodney Smith, 41.

After scoping it out, the co-offenders returned to a tobacconist at Tewantin on September 30.

"In the early hours of that morning you used something, either a sledgehammer or a pick handle, to smash a glass door and gain entry to the door," Judge Gary Long said.

"Cigarettes were taken in the main, some $44,655.85 in value."

The duo then attempted to gain entry to Cooroy Supa IGA by trying to jemmy open the side door.

On October 4 the stolen car was found abandoned at Kunda Park, doused in oil causing such damage an insurer wrote it off.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, attempting to enter a premises with the intent to commit and indictable offence.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, and contravening an order to provide necessary information when approached by police in mid October.

Defence barrister Nathan Turner said Morgan had "effectively" spent the past 25 years in jail and battled a heroin addiction upon his release as he tried to reintegrate into society.

Mr Long considered this in sentencing.

"There is material before the court that indicates that you have had, what is I think correctly described in the psychologist report, a good deal of tragedy of circumstance in your upbringing and in your life," Mr Long said.

"That needs to be noted and also that it has some explanation towards your descent into the abuse of illicit drugs and particularly the drug of heroin as is identified."

Morgan was sentenced to serve four years in jail for the most serious break and enter with stealing, and shorter concurrent sentences for the other offences.

He will be eligible for parole in 14 months.

His co-offender Smith was convicted in May of 10 charges, and was sentenced to three years' and six months' jail.