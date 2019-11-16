Heroes save 40 homes as flames soared 10 metres above trees

FORTY homes have been saved in what local fire fighters have described as among the worst conditions they have seen.

Talking to the NewsMail, QFES Elliott Heads' Sharron Meek, Mark Murphy and Drew Weiss said they couldn't see their hands in front of their face for the smoke.

They said the lack of rain had made conditions this year worse than normal.

What started as a call to check on homes this morning, turned into day of saving local homes.

"The fire started getting a bit erratic and we were asked to evacuate the area, which we did," Mr Murphy said.

After the evacuation everything seemed to be going fine and then the wind changed and crews went from facing flames a metre from the ground to flames about 10m above the trees.

Ms Meek said they were in hectic conditions when the head came through the back of Kinkuna estate.

Initially the blaze was running parallel to the estate and then turned toward the homes with the wind change.

Crews from Gin Gin and Birthamba and the rural tanker were on the scene.

"We were getting ember attack and had to do structural protection,"Mr Murphy said.

"We had to go house to house, some vacant lots were burning with spot fires - we had to quickly put them out at the time while we were trying to save the houses as well.

"We went through the whole estate doing that at the same time."

Once they had put in a mammoth effort securing the estate, Mr Murphy said more trucks arrived, "it was a godsend".

He said they had a plan, they knew exactly what they were doing and it worked.

Mr Weiss said just as they were packing up from one house they made it to the next before flames reached the homes.

And like clockwork, all the crews worked perfectly to save every home.

Ms Meek said she see the various crews - rural, urban, aerial and ICC - as one big fire family.

As they were working to evacuate the scene at Kinkuna, one household told the fireys to help themselves to the fridge for drink when they needed and the Elliott Heads trio said they left a thankyou note on something me cardboard in the fridge after quenching their thirst with a well-deserved can of coke.