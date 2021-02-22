Menu
‘Hero to everyone’: Rising baseball star killed in crash

by Nilsson Jones, Danielle O’Neal
22nd Feb 2021 5:22 AM
The teenager who tragically died in a crash at Bahrs Scrub over the weekend is being remembered as a beloved son, friend, and a talented young athlete.

Ashley Anderson, 17, a lover of baseball, recently represented Queensland in their under-18's showcase as a catcher.

Tributes are flowing on social media for the Beenleigh teenager who is being remembered as a hardworking and caring young man.

"He was just an amazing guy, hero to everyone and is a role model in every circumstance. Just the best person," friend AJ Williams told The Courier-Mail.

 

Ashley Anderson, 17, tragically died in a crash at Bahrs Scrub over the weekend. Picture: Instagram
Schoolfriend Kaea Leach said Ashley was "a beacon of life and joy" who would forever be in the hearts of his mates.

"Ash was the most lovely, humble and down to earth guy. Really genuine and put people before himself," he said.

"He's been my brother for years now.

"Everyone truly misses him dearly, he was a beacon of life and joy."

Brayden Coughlan, a long-time friend and teammate on the footy field said he will cherish

extremely fond memories of playing league together and the friendship they shared.

"Ash is the most kind and caring man this world will ever see," he said.

 

 

Ashley Anderson represented Queensland in under-18s baseball.
"He pushed me to become a better man on and off the field. I will love and remember you until the day I die."

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning along Beaudesert Beenleigh Road.

Ashley was initially trapped inside the car, before being taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he passed away several hours later.

