HERO: Gympie nurse deployed to COVID frontline in Victoria

Sharon Mackay, the Gympie nurse deployed to the nation’s COVID-19 frontline in Victoria.

Sharon Mackay, the Gympie nurse deployed to the nation’s COVID-19 frontline in Victoria.

REGISTERED nurse Sharon Mackay is putting the skills she developed in the Gympie fever clinic to good use by helping with the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

The experienced Gympie RN is one of several nurses from the Gympie and Sunshine Cosat Health District deployed to Victoria in recent weeks to help with testing at pop-up fever clinics.

“Throughout preparations for COVID-19, the use of personal protective equipment as well as social distancing has become the new normal for us,” Sharon said in a post on the Health District Facebook page.

Gympie nurse Sharon Mackay.

“A natural instinct of a nurse is to preserve and protect.

COLD AND WET: Showers moving in, then rain and maybe storms

“It can be daunting to work in today’s environment, and particularly with patients who don’t understand the severity of COVID-19 or wish to adhere to health guidelines.

“I love my job and want to educate as many people as possible about the importance of staying safe.

COVID TIMEBOMB: Communters jammed on Translink buses

“I’ve been able to work confidently in Victoria, knowing the knowledge I have is able to assist fellow health professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am honoured to be able to help our neighbours out in their time of need.”

Sharon has worked across several departments at the Gympie Hospital, including in the COVID-19 fever clinic.

COUNCIL NEWS: ‘Challenging’ budget out next week

Multiple comments made under the post show how proud her Gympie colleagues are:

Gympie hospital emergency building. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Kelee Hess: Good on you Sharon! We are all proud of you, stay safe”.

Lyn Harris: Fantastic local hero Sharon, stay safe.

Alena Shannon: Doing a great job Sharon.

Falu Eyre: With covid there is no “here” or “there” we truly are all in this together so good on you Sharon for shifting your skills to where they are most needed. Heroes are everywhere.

Lyndall David Britton: Woohoo! Gympie Gold right there. So proud.

Pam Davis: So proud of you Sharon!! Well done.

Sharon responded to the many comments with a heartfelt thank you and a warning for Queenslanders not to become complacent.

“Thanks everyone for your beautiful messages and support,” she posted.

“But I cannot stress enough, please do not become complacent Qld.

“Wash your hands, social distance, stay home if you’re unwell or seek medical advice.

“Keep safe, keep our borders closed.

“If we all do the right thing we can beat this together. See you all soon after quarantine.”