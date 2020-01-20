‘Hero’ Curran did not miss chance to portray Smerdon as weak

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Resignation fallout

I HAD to smile as I read in The Gympie Times of the resignation of Cr Smerdon from his Water and Sewerage portfolio and his replacement by Mayor Curran.

It's probably been a while since they shared a beer or two on a hot afternoon after a torrid day at the office.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon.

So I wonder if Cr Smerdon anticipated the immediate outcome of his decision to resign in protest at the way things were, or were not, being done - an apparent election leg-up for the Mayor.

Under the heading "Mayor takes reins of portfolio until election" (p.3), it becomes clear that Mayor Curran, with the speed and play-reading skill of an elite rugby league three-quarter, pounced on the opportunity to play the rescuing hero.

Cr Hilary Smerdon at the Gympie Business Awards.

"...I am more than happy to step up to the plate to listen and rectify any issues that the community may have..."

Was there ever a more appealing pre-election manifesto?

Nor did he miss the opportunity to portray Cr Smerdon as the weak General deserting his loyal troops.

"It is disappointing that Cr Smerdon has relinquished his water and sewerage responsibilities and feels he can no longer support our hard working staff."

Excuse me. Is that a typo?

Surely the hard working staff should have been supporting him.

Incumbent Gympie Council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.

Finally, the ubiquitous "council spokeswoman" was called on to bury Cr Smerdon's claim of being "kept in the dark".

She assured us that "...management was not aware of any information being withheld from Cr Smerdon."

'PROOF': Proof that Bob Fredman retired from the council and was not sacked, Gympie region mayor Mick Curran says, is this photograph from Mr Fredman's retirement party.

Ah, the good old passive voice.

Incidentally, as I read I kept thinking there was probably a better qualified replacement at hand.

But, given the historical context, I suppose it would have been embarrassing to ask Cr Fredman to take over the vacant portfolio.

And it would have been an opportunity missed.

Merv Welch, The Palms

Mick Curran

Raise the height of Borumba

FURTHER to my letter in Saturday's The Gympie Times, as identified in the 1993 report, constructing a new wall at Borumba Dam on Yabba Ck Imbil south of Gympie would increase the capacity of the dam to 230,000 megalitres.

Borumba Dam when full at present has a capacity of 46,000 megalitres. The new dam wall would have to have the spillway located on the right side.

It is currently located on the left side of the existing wall. The sooner it is built the better as far as costing goes. It would serve the Mary Valley area, Gympie through to Maryborough as well as the Sunshine Coast area for decades into the future, according to the 1993 Queensland Water Resources Report.

Lindsay Horswood, Gympie