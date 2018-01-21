Heritage bridge repairs are on the move

NEW LOOK: Repairs on the Dickabram Bridge are ahead of schedule.

NEW LOOK: Repairs on the Dickabram Bridge are ahead of schedule. Department of Transport and Main

REPAIR work on the iconic heritage Dickabram Bridge is moving fast and expected to finish ahead of the four-year schedule, authorities have said.

To date, timber and steel on nine of the bridge's 16 spans and piers have been repaired, with rehabilitation work on the central spans to start this year.

District Main Roads spokesman Brendan Clancy said the work was needed for the bridge to remain open in the future.

"Extensive works are required to ensure it is capable of handling future traffic demand, including the replacement of some of the aged timber girders, decking, piles and other structural elements,” Mr Clancy said.

"The bridge's steel elements also need to be repainted to protect it from further corrosion.”

Unfortunately the extensive work meant it would remain closed from February 5 to November 30, with some spans having to be completely disassembled before being repaired.

"Due to the age and design of the bridge, coupled with the complexity of the required works, the works are unable to be completed without a full closure,” Mr Clancy said.

"The works will ensure the bridge remains structurally trafficable for the 87 vehicles that cross the bridge on an average day.”

Last year's management measures will once again be put in place on the bridge.

These include: regular inspections and grading of Miva Rd; pedestrian access will remain open for most of the year; a skip bin will be at Miva Park to help with household rubbish collection; and strict controls will protect wildlife and the environment.

Ambulance services remain aware of the bridge's closure and alternative routes have been found.

Australia Post said service will be uninterrupted.

Financial assistance may also be available for parents of state and non-state school students using private vehicles.