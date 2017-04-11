28°
Heritage art competition kicks off

Contributed | 11th Apr 2017 2:30 PM
HOLIDAY FUN: Eva Bowen has fun at a Mixed Media Painting workshop on Tuesday at the Gympie Regional Gallery. More activities are on again this week.
HOLIDAY FUN: Eva Bowen has fun at a Mixed Media Painting workshop on Tuesday at the Gympie Regional Gallery. More activities are on again this week. Contributed

THE annual Heritage Art Competition is coming up and entry forms are due on Thursday, April 20, by 4pm.

The competition asks artists to make a painting on any aspect of our heritage within the Gympie region around the theme G150 Nugget: People, Places and Events.

Pop on to the council website gympie.qld.gov.au/ gallery to download an entry form and more information.

Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St, just behind the Sovereign Cinema, and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-4pm. Phone 5481 0733 for more information.

Holiday fun for kids at the gallery

JUMP on to holidayfun. com.au for a full list of what's on at the Gympie Regional Gallery over the Easter school holiday break with lots of arty crafty things for kids to do.

There are some Easter crafts plus lots of painting, clay, drawing and sculpture fun.

Workshops are facilitated by tutors who are artists and are experienced with working with children and young people.

Bookings are essential by phoning 54810733 and payment secures your child's place.

Creative Backpack workshop series

ARE you a creative person who would like to take your practice to the next level? Get ready for your next step in your creative journey and fill your backpack with all the essentials to take your art/craft practice to the next level at this series of workshops.

The series will be held at the Gympie Regional Gallery and will start with the nitty-gritty of business foundations.

Over four full days sessions will cover topics such as readiness and feasibility, finances, customer service, marketing, promotion and managing the media, how to talk and write about your art/craf, t and planning for the next big step, wherever that might be on your creative journey. The workshops are facilitated by Stephen Clark who comes with vast experience in this area, giving practical and real life information to empower you to take your creative practice further.

The workshops will be held on Saturdays starting May 27, July 15, August 12, and September 9, with free 45-minute one-on-one consultations on Sunday, September 10 for those who book into all sessions. The cost is $60 a day or $220 for all four sessions.

To find out more come to the launch of the Creative Backpack Workshop Series on Wednesday, April 19, at 5.30pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery; held in conjunction with the launch of the Gympie Region Studio Trails. Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St, just a short stroll from the Mary Street shopping precinct. It is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-4pm. Phone 5481 0733.

Studio Trails

IT IS wonderful to spend a day wandering around an artist's studio and the 2017 Gympie Region Studio Trails project creates an opportunity for you to do just that.

To be launched on Wednesday, April 19, from 5.30pm, the Gympie Region Studio Trails 2017 booklet will feature the studios of more than 20 local artists, who will open their creative spaces for you to visit on scheduled weekends during June and July.

Everyone is welcome to attend the launch of the Gympie Region Studio Trails booklet which will be launched with the Creative Backpack Workshop Series at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Booklets will then be available at the gallery or on gympie.qld.gov.au.

Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-4pm. Phone 5481 0733 for any further information.

Art Chat at

the gallery

ART Chat is a relaxed and informal way of talking about art at the Gympie Regional Gallery on different topics and levels; academic and inspirational, as well as simply getting together and chatting about different art related topics. Sometimes there is a guest speaker to inspire and ignite discussion and other times we might have a short film or YouTube. Art Chat sessions are held on Saturdays at 1pm and the next session is on April 22. Please bring along a plate of finger food to share with everyone. Gympie Regional Gallery is situated at 39 Nash St. Phone 54810733 for more information. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Gympie Times

Topics:  art gympie regional art gallery heritage art competition holiday fun

