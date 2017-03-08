Heritage Art comp draws on Gympie's golden beginning

HERITAGE ART: Be inspired to paint your significant gold nugget for the annual Heritage Art Competition and come to one of the many events held in conjunction with the historic exhibitions 'Now and Then' and 'Edward Bytheway' on view at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

ENTRIES for the annual Gympie Regional Gallery Heritage Art Competition are due on Thursday, April 20.

The competition requires artists prepare a painting on any aspect of our heritage within the Gympie region around the theme The G150: People, Places and Events.

The theme was set by the Gympie Regional Council Heritage Advisory Committee for 2017.

The painting should be your interpretation of what you see as Gympie's real nuggets, with consideration given to Gympie's 150th year since James Nash discovered gold here.

References can come from historical or contemporary images.

Need inspiration for the competition?

Come to a Gympie Regional Gallery tour on Saturday, March 18 at 11am. Or join an Artist, Curators and History Discussion on Tuesday, March 28 at 1.30pm.

The competition will be held at the annual Gympie District Show from May 19-20 then at the Gympie Regional Gallery from May 13-June 17.

For more information, download an entry form from gympie.qld.gov.au/gallery or call 5481 0733.

Entry forms are also available from the Gallery at 39 Nash Street or region's libraries.