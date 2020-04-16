Here’s what day one looked like for new mayor

Noosa's first female mayor Clare Stewart on her first day in the top job.

ON HER first day in the job, Noosa's first female mayor Clare Stewart "hit the ground running".

First up was a media interview and photo shoot, followed by a pre-meeting briefing, a meeting of the Local Disaster Management Group, the swearing in ceremony live streamed on Facebook, possibly time for a bite to eat and then induction training in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Ms Stewart spoke candidly and passionately about her new role from her Pelican Street office, saying COVID-19 was her "top priority".

"COVID is so important to the community, it's the number one priority at the moment," she said.

"Most council members are working from home so everyone's practising social distancing.

"It's very important that we get the community through and communicate with the community every step of the way."

Ms Stewart said she was "excited" to be finally starting work after the ECQ officially called the result on Tuesday - a full 17 days after the March 28 election.

"I don't know if you can ever be fully prepared," she said, after the long wait for a result.

"I'm certainly excited and I feel very privileged and humbled to be in this position.

"It's all systems go."

Ms Stewart concedes there's a lot of work to be done but "I think we have a really great team assembled in terms of the councillors and Brett (de Chastel) has been fantastic and will be a wonderful attribute to help me along the way".

She said she was looking forward to working with the new and re-elected councillors, none of whom she knew prior to hitting the campaign trail.

"The councillors who are assembled are a really diverse, great mix of the community and they all have individual, exceptional attributes that they bring to the table so I think we will work together really well."