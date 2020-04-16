Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa's first female mayor Clare Stewart on her first day in the top job.
Noosa's first female mayor Clare Stewart on her first day in the top job.
News

Here’s what day one looked like for new mayor

Michele Sternberg
16th Apr 2020 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON HER first day in the job, Noosa's first female mayor Clare Stewart "hit the ground running".

First up was a media interview and photo shoot, followed by a pre-meeting briefing, a meeting of the Local Disaster Management Group, the swearing in ceremony live streamed on Facebook, possibly time for a bite to eat and then induction training in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Ms Stewart spoke candidly and passionately about her new role from her Pelican Street office, saying COVID-19 was her "top priority".

"COVID is so important to the community, it's the number one priority at the moment," she said.

"Most council members are working from home so everyone's practising social distancing.

"It's very important that we get the community through and communicate with the community every step of the way."

Ms Stewart said she was "excited" to be finally starting work after the ECQ officially called the result on Tuesday - a full 17 days after the March 28 election.

"I don't know if you can ever be fully prepared," she said, after the long wait for a result.

"I'm certainly excited and I feel very privileged and humbled to be in this position.

"It's all systems go."

Ms Stewart concedes there's a lot of work to be done but "I think we have a really great team assembled in terms of the councillors and Brett (de Chastel) has been fantastic and will be a wonderful attribute to help me along the way".

She said she was looking forward to working with the new and re-elected councillors, none of whom she knew prior to hitting the campaign trail.

"The councillors who are assembled are a really diverse, great mix of the community and they all have individual, exceptional attributes that they bring to the table so I think we will work together really well."

clare stewart covid19 pandemic noosa noosa council noosa mayor swearing in
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        premium_icon Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        News AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at Monkland, the second similar crash in two nights.

        • 16th Apr 2020 7:46 AM
        Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        premium_icon Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        News Gympie’s council has been plagued by transparency questions: report

        Jailed Gympie druggie on 17 more charges

        premium_icon Jailed Gympie druggie on 17 more charges

        News Illegal drugs and driving led a Gympie man back to jail yesterday

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience