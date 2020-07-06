Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mackay father has been fined and convictions were recorded after he failed to lodge his tax return for five years.
A Mackay father has been fined and convictions were recorded after he failed to lodge his tax return for five years.
Money

Here’s what can happen if you fail to lodge your tax

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
6th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE father of three who failed to do his taxes for five years has been dealt a hefty fine with convictions recorded.

It's a timely reminder of the possible consequences to anyone who does not lodge their tax return paperwork.

The Mackay dad agreed his actions were not worth it "in the long run", especially considering he received a $7500 payout once his tax claims had been lodged.

More stories:

Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

End of an era: plan to destroy iconic Mackay building

Bowling alley 'fed up' with paying highest rates in Aus

BATTLE OF THE MINES: David and Goliath tussle over coal land

"Better in your pocket than the government's," Magistrates Damien Dwyer said as Ronald Francis Ryan was sentenced.

"There was no point to it … It's now all done and he's actually received a refund of $7500.

"I'm going to discharge him without conviction."

It is a timely reminder to complete your taxes after a Mackay father had to front court repeatedly not lodging his paperwork.
It is a timely reminder to complete your taxes after a Mackay father had to front court repeatedly not lodging his paperwork.

However Commonwealth prosecution, appearing on behalf of the taxation office, pushed for a fine arguing it was "not a trivial offence".

Ryan pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to furnish an approved form or any information to the commissioner when required to do so under taxation law.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Mr Dwyer asked Ryan if having a conviction would impact him and he said no.

As a result, Mr Dwyer imposed a $1000 fine. When asked if he had anything to say, Ryan replied with "will do my taxes from now on".

mackay courthouse mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court tax return tax time
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News Social media platforms are being urged to clamp down on dangerous misinformation around the coronavirus as thousands of Victorians refuse vital tests.

        Man accused of plunging chisel into victim’s stomach

        premium_icon Man accused of plunging chisel into victim’s stomach

        News The 21-year-old allegedly broke into the victim’s house before the attack

        New $150 vouchers for parents

        premium_icon New $150 vouchers for parents

        News Parents will be able to apply for new $150 vouchers to help with children’s sport...

        Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        premium_icon Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        Politics It’s the stark figure that sheds a light of shame on Queensland’s child safety...