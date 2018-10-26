Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On World Teachers Day today, and as a sometimes naughty student, I would like to apologise to Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, but mostly I'd like to apologise to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me religious education.
On World Teachers Day today, and as a sometimes naughty student, I would like to apologise to Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, but mostly I'd like to apologise to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me religious education. contributed
News

Here's to teachers, by God they've got a lot to put up with

Shelley Strachan
by
26th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THROUGHOUT life every student crosses paths with multiple teachers and every teacher crosses paths with hordes of students.

Some teachers we love, some we are terrified of and pretty sure they would not cross the street to put us out if we were on fire - and they'd have good reason.

Some teachers change lives. Some teachers even save lives.

It is a profession I could never have undertaken, even if it paid twice as much, and I tip my hat to the many awesome teachers in our region of all ages and sexes and stages of burnout.

As a fairly bright and easily bored student, I was sometimes a horror in the classroom, and spent the odd lesson sitting outside thinking about how disruptive I'd been (I'm sorry, Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, and I'm particularly sorry to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me religious education).

As a fairly bright and easily bored student, I was sometimes a horror in the classroom, and spent the odd lesson sitting outside thinking about how disruptive I'd been (I'm sorry, Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, and I'm particularly sorry to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me religious education).
As a fairly bright and easily bored student, I was sometimes a horror in the classroom, and spent the odd lesson sitting outside thinking about how disruptive I'd been (I'm sorry, Mrs Brown and Mr Connors, and I'm particularly sorry to that poor defenceless nun who tried to teach me religious education). contributed

Today, Queensland celebrates World Teachers' Day and we should all quite frankly get down on our knees and giving thanks. To be a teacher takes a special kind of person and these people are shaping the adults of tomorrow.

For me, one teacher really did change my life, though he probably never even knew what he'd done. He was just doing his job, but he identified and articulated a strength I was completely unaware I had. Thank you most of all, Mr Chisolm. Happy World Teachers Day.

editorial editorial comment gympie education teachers world teachers day
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    90 nominations, 7 winners in Gympie region's best teachers

    premium_icon 90 nominations, 7 winners in Gympie region's best teachers

    News FINDING out who the Gympie region's best teacher is in time for International Teacher's Day was not easy

    Gympie's western ghost towns finally to be laid to rest

    premium_icon Gympie's western ghost towns finally to be laid to rest

    News The "zombie villages” that do not know they are dead

    Heartfelt award as ancient traditions come together

    premium_icon Heartfelt award as ancient traditions come together

    News Aunty Lillian Burke receives university's highest honour

    One Rainbow Beach step forward, one back for tolerance

    premium_icon One Rainbow Beach step forward, one back for tolerance

    News Positivity prompts less than positive reaction

    Local Partners