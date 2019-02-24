'Here's my ID': Man jailed for bizarre exposure, assault

Colin Marshall Venz will spend two months behind bars before parole release after a violent attack on a security guard and police officer at Central Lane Hotel on January 18.

A GLADSTONE man who exposed his genitals to a security guard and brutally assaulted him has been jailed and banned from nightclubs.

Venz pleaded guilty via video at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including the serious assault of a person acting in aid of police, assault police officer, wilful damage and wilful exposure.

On the day of offending, the 42-year-old was lining up to gain entry into the club when a security guard asked for identification.

Venz became verbally abusive to the security guard.

When the security guard again asked for ID, the court was told Venz "unzipped his fly, pulled out penis and said: 'Here's my ID'."

Venz was able to gain entry to the club while the security officer was talking to someone else.

Inside, the security guard approached Venz and told him to leave. Venz punched the security guard in the head, causing the man to fall backwards and shatter a glass cabinet.

With the security guard on the ground Venz continued to throw punches.

Police arrived and Venz tried to hide from officers.

One officer approached Venz and asked him to put down his beer.

Venz refused and said he would finish his beer first.

The officer reached out to take the glass when Venz backhanded the officer.

Venz was arrested but made it difficult for officers to get him in the police car.

At one stage Venz shaped up to fight but got in the car when a taser was pulled out.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court his client suffered from bipolar disorder.

But the court was told Venz's impairment the night of offending was due to his intoxication.

Mr Polley told the court Venz had suffered a troubled childhood but had supportive family in Gladstone and was taking steps towards rehabilitation.

The court was told Venz was remorseful for his actions and wanted to apologise to the officer and security guard he assaulted.

Venz had given up alcohol but was celebrating with his brother on the night of the offending.

The court was told Venz's pet lorikeet had passed away, which contributed to his consumption of alcohol.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a 12-month jail term, to serve two months taking into account the 33 days Venz had already spent in custody before parole release on March 21.

Venz was banned from the Gladstone safe-night precinct between 6pm-6am for two years and convictions were recorded.