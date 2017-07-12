HERE'S HOW: Free Muster pass for super fun bar gig

HOW does a free one day pass to the Gympie Music Muster sound? If it sounds too good to be true - it's not...but there is a but:
You do have to work for it.
But there's another but:
The work is highly super-charged fun.
The Crowbar is looking for volunteers and in exchange for a six hour hour shift behind the bar you will get a free Muster pass for that whole day worth between $56 and $156.
Crowbar Coordinator Jess Maier said anyone who volunteers is bound to have fun with the sounds of the Crowbar and Main Stage next door and a famously happy clientele.
"Everyone is everyone's mate," she said about the traditional crowd who frequents the Crowbar and the Muster.
"It's fantastic, volunteers have a lot of fun."
Mrs Maier said people can volunteer in groups, and being able to work in a team and have fun are the biggest requirements.
Shifts still available between August 24 -27 are for the following times:
- Thursday - 9:30am - 3:30pm, 3pm - 9pm, 8:30pm - 2:30am
- Friday - 9:30am - 3:30pm, 3pm - 9pm, 8:30pm - 2:30am
- Saturday - 3pm - 9pm
- Sunday - 9:30am - 3:30pm, 3pm - 9pm, 8:30pm - 2:30am
(Sunday shifts could vary depending on the Crowbar's stage timetable)
If you are interested please contact Jess Maier on 0427 019 408.
Money raised goes towards the Chatsworth P & C.
