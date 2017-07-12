HERE'S HOW: Free Muster pass for super fun bar gig

CROWBAR CROWD: "Everyone is everyone's mate,” Crowbar Coordinator Jess Maier said of the Crowbar crowd.

HOW does a free one day pass to the Gympie Music Muster sound? If it sounds too good to be true - it's not...but there is a but:

You do have to work for it.

But there's another but:

The work is highly super-charged fun.

The Crowbar is looking for volunteers and in exchange for a six hour hour shift behind the bar you will get a free Muster pass for that whole day worth between $56 and $156.

Crowbar Coordinator Jess Maier said anyone who volunteers is bound to have fun with the sounds of the Crowbar and Main Stage next door and a famously happy clientele.

"Everyone is everyone's mate," she said about the traditional crowd who frequents the Crowbar and the Muster.

"It's fantastic, volunteers have a lot of fun."

The Pigs perform at The Crowbar. Craig Warhurst

Mrs Maier said people can volunteer in groups, and being able to work in a team and have fun are the biggest requirements.

Shifts still available between August 24 -27 are for the following times:

Thursday - 9:30am - 3:30pm, 3pm - 9pm, 8:30pm - 2:30am

Friday - 9:30am - 3:30pm, 3pm - 9pm, 8:30pm - 2:30am

Saturday - 3pm - 9pm

Sunday - 9:30am - 3:30pm, 3pm - 9pm, 8:30pm - 2:30am

(Sunday shifts could vary depending on the Crowbar's stage timetable)

Josie Laird working in the Crowbar. Craig Warhurst

If you are interested please contact Jess Maier on 0427 019 408.

Money raised goes towards the Chatsworth P & C.

