Here we go again. Storms to hit Gympie later today

Gympie could be in for another storm this afternoon. Kevin Farmer

THE Gympie region could be in for another wild afternoon of thunder storms according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Atmospheric conditions are still ripe to produce weather of a similar intensity to what we experienced this week, with a BOM forecaster saying "the threat is still there.”

Gympie recorded 13mm of rain last night and according to the BOM, we could be in for some afternoon showers before the potential for storms grows larger late this afternoon.

While there is no official warning yet, the BOM is predicting this afternoon's storm could carry with them the threat of wind gusts and hail.

Weather conditions have been perfect for super cell storm creation as moist surface air combines with cold air in the upper atmosphere.

While Gympie has dodged the majority of the severity, satellite townships in the Mary Valley and in the north near Glenwood and Gunalda have been hit hard in recent days.

There was reports of power outages in Glenwood on New Year's eve and property damage in the Mary Valley last night.