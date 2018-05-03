Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IM-PURR-FECT SOLUTIONS: Meredith Jones is unsure if registrations for cats like her kitten Tom will solve the issue of strays.
IM-PURR-FECT SOLUTIONS: Meredith Jones is unsure if registrations for cats like her kitten Tom will solve the issue of strays. Renee Albrecht
Council News

HERE KITTY: Gympie council split on return of cat regos

scott kovacevic
by
3rd May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOULD the region's cat owners have to register their pets?

It is a question that has split Gympie Regional Council, with a motion to bring the policy back denied by a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Mick Curran.

It had been dropped by the council in 2013 and not required by state legislation.

Councillor Mark McDonald pitched its return, calling it a "no-brainer" which would help the council deal with strays.

"We've caught a lot of cats in Tin Can Bay recently," he said.

Returning registration would ensure the council did "our little bit to control the cat population".

There were 400 cats impounded in 2017, of which 89 per cent ended up at the RSPCA.

Reader poll

Should cats be registered in Gympie?

View Results

Cr Dan Stewart agreed more could be done to solve the problem, but suggested there were better options like improving education.

"I can't see how registration will make any difference," he said.

Cr Curran said the costs to implement cat registration would be "far greater" than what council would bring in.

 

Meredith Jones and cat Tom registrations in Gympie.
Meredith Jones and cat Tom registrations in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

With councillors deadlocked at four-to-four in the vote, Cr Curran's chairman's vote split the difference and denied the motion.

And it seems that cat control is a murky issue outside the council, too.

Owner of a six-month-old kitten called Tom, Meredith Jones said one careless owner could cause a lot of damage.

"I don't believe the cat numbers are outrageous, but there are a few here and there that cause issues for everyone," she said.

Not even her own backyard was safe, with Thomas attacked "at least once a week"there by strays.

"We've got very tall fences but that doesn't stop cats," Ms Jones said.

"As yet he has not been injured."

Having always desexed and microchipped her own pets, she said registration would not worry her if it was free.

However, she questioned if education would have any effect, either.

"The ones that don't take any notice now won't in the future," she said.

"The rules only apply for the people who follow them"

cat registration cats gympie council gympie regional council pets
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New manager's salary more than the Rattler ever made: letter

    premium_icon New manager's salary more than the Rattler ever made: letter

    News The expenses for the Rattler Railway Company will most likely outdo the costs of the performing arts centre in Port Macquarie: letter

    • 3rd May 2018 12:03 AM
    Just hours to go for return flights at less than $100

    Just hours to go for return flights at less than $100

    Breaking Jetstar selling off some of the cheapest flights in its history.

    BREAKING: These Gympie dump fees could be gone by Christmas

    premium_icon BREAKING: These Gympie dump fees could be gone by Christmas

    Council News Changes possible as council admits communication was "terrible”.

    Local Partners