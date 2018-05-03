HERE KITTY: Gympie council split on return of cat regos

IM-PURR-FECT SOLUTIONS: Meredith Jones is unsure if registrations for cats like her kitten Tom will solve the issue of strays.

SHOULD the region's cat owners have to register their pets?

It is a question that has split Gympie Regional Council, with a motion to bring the policy back denied by a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Mick Curran.

It had been dropped by the council in 2013 and not required by state legislation.

Councillor Mark McDonald pitched its return, calling it a "no-brainer" which would help the council deal with strays.

"We've caught a lot of cats in Tin Can Bay recently," he said.

Returning registration would ensure the council did "our little bit to control the cat population".

There were 400 cats impounded in 2017, of which 89 per cent ended up at the RSPCA.

Cr Dan Stewart agreed more could be done to solve the problem, but suggested there were better options like improving education.

"I can't see how registration will make any difference," he said.

Cr Curran said the costs to implement cat registration would be "far greater" than what council would bring in.

With councillors deadlocked at four-to-four in the vote, Cr Curran's chairman's vote split the difference and denied the motion.

And it seems that cat control is a murky issue outside the council, too.

Owner of a six-month-old kitten called Tom, Meredith Jones said one careless owner could cause a lot of damage.

"I don't believe the cat numbers are outrageous, but there are a few here and there that cause issues for everyone," she said.

Not even her own backyard was safe, with Thomas attacked "at least once a week"there by strays.

"We've got very tall fences but that doesn't stop cats," Ms Jones said.

"As yet he has not been injured."

Having always desexed and microchipped her own pets, she said registration would not worry her if it was free.

However, she questioned if education would have any effect, either.

"The ones that don't take any notice now won't in the future," she said.

"The rules only apply for the people who follow them"