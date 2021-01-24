Here are 11 things happening in Gympie on Australia Day

There are plenty of awesome options in the Gympie region to celebrate Australia Day on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL GYMPIE AUSTRALIA DAY PARTY

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26 from 2.30pm-8.15pm

WHERE: The Pavilion, Gympie Showgrounds

COST: Free

In the Gympie region on Australia Day this year, the council is throwing an official public celebration, which will include the announcement of the local 2021 Australia Day award, a citizenship ceremony Great Australian Bites events.

"Gympie Regional Council is inviting members of the public to come together to reflect, respect and celebrate on Australia Day," a council statement has announced.

"There will be something for the whole family to enjoy including delicious food from over 20 local suppliers and for the first time will feature a special Australia Day menu, showcasing each of their signature dishes," it says.

Food demonstrations and the best live music will be on display across three stages, featuring performances from local artists Alison Jensen, Dan Horne, Emma Beau, Mason Hope, Chris Ah Gee & Jazella, Linc Phelps, Aspy Jones and Tennessee Lights.

KENMORE PARK MUSIC MUSTER

WHERE: Kenmore Park, 44 Hayes Road, Lower Wonga

WHEN: January 22-25

COST: Weekend pas $80, day pass $20. Kids under 16 free

This increasingly popular, all-weekend Aussie Day event is a true country experience, with live music all weekend, a car truck and bike display, camel rides, camping rock and roll dancing and more.

All bookings phone 0402 512 116; email kenmoreparkmusicmuster@gmail.com

KANDANGA TRUE BLUE AUSSIE FEST

WHERE: Kandanga Country Club

WHEN: 10am-5pm, Tuesday, January 26

COST: $20 Adult Ticket, $50 Family Ticket - 2 Adults and up to 5 children under 15 years, $10 Child under 15 years

"A FAIR DINKUM GREAT DAY OUT THIS AUSTRALIA DAY"

Food & Drinks all day, Live Music all day - multiple artists, Junction Road - Feature Concert, Traditional fun Aussie games for all the family. Enter a team in the COVID Cup.

AUSTRALIA DAY ROLLER SKATING BEACH PARTY

WHERE: Skate Land, Shed 2/1 Pinewood Ave, Gympie QLD 4570

﻿WHEN: Tuesday, January 26 5-8pm

COST: $15 + $5 skate hire

PHONE: 54811869

Head along on Australia Day to a fun filled Roller Skating Beach Party. Dress up in beach theme or Aussie.

AUSTRALIA DAY AT HELLTOWN HOTRODS

WHAT: Vix & the Slick Chix Rockin' out @Helltown Hotrods

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26, 11.30am-2.30pm

COST:

Come join us for the big Australia Day celebration at Helltown Hotrods! Licensed Bar, Cafe, Hotrod Builds and restorations, Old school signs, Auto fabrication, Customising, Cafe, Shop, Showroom Sundays live music, Family friendly. This will be 'The Chix' first gig at Helltown Hotrods.

RAILWAY HOTEL IN IMBIL

WHEN: Australia Day, Tuesday, January 26

WHERE: Railway Hotel in Imbil

COST: Free

The Railway Hotel in Imbil is putting on some Australia Day celebrations, with live music from 2-5.30pm with Out Of Order, a sausage sizzle and barbecue, Thong Throwing, Keg Tossing and prizes for Best Proud Aussie dress-ups, male and female.

AUSTRALIA DAY AT THE RSL

WHERE: Gympie RSL in Upper Mary Street

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26 from 10am

At the Gympie RSL this Australia Day there will be a fun day of entertainment, raffles and a whopping $1k cash giveaway! Entertainment will be provided by musician Marco, who knows how to pump out the Aussie ballads, old and new.

$1k Giveaway: Members, come down to enter our $1000 CASH giveaway!

On Australia Day, 10 members will walk away with a share of $1,000 CASH. Starting with entries opening at 10am, the cash draws will be held every 30 minutes from 1-3pm with 2 draws for each round. Members will earn one ticket entry with every kiosk swipe, with additional entries earnt with every $20 PLAY on the gaming machines with your membership card inserted.

Pick A Prize: Win 5 x Hampers and 5 x Club Vouchers on Australia Day. Entries open at 10am, with first draw at 1:15pm.

THEEBINE HOTEL ALL THINGS AUSSIE

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26, from 12noon

WHERE: Theebine Hotel

COST: Free entry

Popular local entertainer Graeme Jensen will keep the crowd entertained, and there will be a barbecue and "all things Aussie" from 12noon.

MT PLEASANT HOTEL AUSTRALIA DAY PARTY

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26 from 12noon

WHERE: Mt Pleasant Hotel, 69 Mt Pleasant Road

ENTRY: Free

The Mt Pleasant is throwing an Australia Day party with Cane Toad Racing, a Lamington and Party Pie Eating Comp and Aussie Trivia, plus there will be live entertainment with Richie COnnors, and a courtesy coach to get you home safely after all the fun.

RATTLER AUSTRALIA DAY FAMILY FUN DAY

WHAT: Mary Valley Rattler Australia Day Family Fun Day

WHERE: Historic Gympie Train Station in Tozer Street

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26 from 8am-2pm

COST: Free

The TRAIN JOURNEY IS FULLY BOOKED carrying frontline and emergency service personnel but the fun is on at the historic Gympie Station from 8am to 2pm.

Join in the Free Family Fun with entertainment and kids activities. Food and beverages available for purchase at the Rusty Rails Cafe.

Local favourites Junction Road, Gympie Blues Club, Aspy Jones and Minnie Marks performing throughout the day.

AUSTRALIAN HOTEL AUSSIE DAY PARTY

WHERE: The Australian Hotel, Lady Mary Tce in Gympie

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26 from 1-5pm

Celebrate Australia Day at The Aussie Hotel. Live music by Scott Astill 1pm - 5pm. Bistro open for lunch with a special Australia Day menu.