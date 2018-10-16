Hep and AIDS tests for alleged cop biter and victim

LONGEST WAIT: A police prosecutor and the woman accused of biting her during an alleged courthouse escape attempt face a long wait for disease test results, amid fears of possible AIDS and hepatitis infections.

LONGEST WAIT: A police prosecutor and the woman accused of biting her during an alleged courthouse escape attempt face a long wait for disease test results, amid fears of possible AIDS and hepatitis infections. Contributed

GYMPIE police prosecutor Lisa Manns may be enduring the longest wait in the world as she undergoes tests for a range of incurable diseases, after allegedly being bitten during an attempted escape from Gympie courthouse.

Elizabeth Marie Burns, 27, has denied a charge of biting Sgt Manns during an incident at Gympie Magistrates Court last month.

Yesterday Burns appeared again in the court, but this time by video link from jail.

"I'm pleading not guilty to that,” Burns said from the courtroom dock last month, after being told of the biting charge.

Yesterday she appeared in the court again.

She is serving a 12-month sentence for burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle on January 10, with parole eligibility after four months.

Burns is accused of attempting to escape lawful custody on September 17 and to obstructing police and serious assault by biting on the same day.

Magistrate Graham Hillan last month ordered that Burns undergo compulsory testing for diseases, including hepatitis B and C and HIV, after the alleged September 17 incident.

Sgt Manns will also have to undergo an extended period of testing to see if she has contacted any such disease as a result of the alleged bite.

Burns also faces charges of driving while disqualified, failing to stop when required by police, fraud and vehicle stealing.

Yesterday she appeared before another magistrate, Ross Woodford, who further remanded her in custody to appear in the court again on November 12.