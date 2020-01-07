Henriques back in frame for shock Test call-up

SELECTORS will implore Moises Henriques to increase his bowling loads for NSW in the coming weeks with the all-rounder under consideration for a shock Test recall in the subcontinent.

Henriques made his debut seven years ago in India and last played a Test in 2016 in Sri Lanka, but Australian coach Justin Langer has confirmed the 32-year-old is back on the radar.

A pace bowling all-rounder would appear to be an essential commodity for the Australian squad picked to tour Bangladesh in June, with the extra seam option needed to provide balance and depth to the XI.

Watch LIVE coverage of the best international & domestic cricket on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

However, selectors are dealing with a potential headache because most of Australia's all-round candidates are currently not bowling.

There is severe doubt over whether boom youngster Cam Green could be considered given he is still dealing with stress fractures in his back, while Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis have also been heavily restricted with their bowling so far during the Big Bash League - although that should change once the Shield returns.

Marsh played the final Test of last year's Ashes, but will need to put red ball form on the board to get back after he suffered a broken hand from punching a dressing room wall which ruled him out of the Test summer.

Moises Henriques celebrates scoring a century for NSW – but he’ll need to return to bowling to revive Test hopes. Picture: AAP

Henriques has dominated with two hundreds and a 90 at an average of over 60 with the bat for NSW this Shield season, but does very little bowling these days for the Blues at first-class level - with about 20 overs from six matches this summer.

Australia would like that to change when the Shield season resumes as they search for the final piece of their Bangladesh puzzle.

"The reality is none of the all-rounders are bowling. Moises doesn't bowl a lot. We'll probably talk to him about bowling as much as he can," said Langer.

Mitchell Marsh is back playing but not back bowling just yet. Picture: AAP

"Marcus isn't bowling at the moment because of his foot. Mitch Marsh hasn't been bowling much. He bowled two overs in the Big Bash and Cameron Green has a stress fracture in his back.

"(Green) is a talented player, no doubt about that. But with a young bowler you think about Pat Cummins and Mitchell Johnson and these guys, it takes a while to develop and bowl enough to be, in his case a genuine all-rounder.

"He's got to be doing both (batting and bowling). He's certainly a talent, no doubt.

"(But) there's a number of all-rounders."

Cameron Green has a bright future in the Australian Test team – but won’t be rushed. Picture: AAP

Henriques has played all four of his Tests in Asia and told The Daily Telegraph earlier this summer he feels he is better equipped for the highest level of the game than what he ever has been before.

"I wouldn't be playing if I didn't want to challenge myself at the highest level and didn't want to keep improving myself. That's the only reason I'm still playing because I still feel I have so much to offer and I still feel like I can keep getting better," Henriques said last month.

"I feel like I'm becoming a better cricketer with every game I play.

"Every experience I'm still learning from so I definitely don't think I'm past it. If anything, I think I'm more ready to play international cricket than I've ever been before.

"I'd love the opportunity. But I'm probably not as desperate to play, understanding that if I play or I don't, I still know everything is going to be OK. If it happens, great."