20°
News

Hendo's last Show - he's hanging up the microphone

Shelley Strachan | 19th May 2017 5:47 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Photos
View Gallery

IT IS hard to imagine now, but the first Gympie Show was held on the site of the Old Gympie Railway Station 140 years ago.

It was 1877, and the show was named the Gympie Agricultural, Mining and Pastoral Society Exhibition and was timed to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of gold being discovered in Gympie.

Since then, only two world wars and the Depression have been able to stop it.

Generations of hard working and dedicated Gympie region families have helped to make it one of the best, if not the best, agricultural shows in the land.

In a world of rapid change and evolving technology, it remains a fine tradition and social highlight for this community.

In 1884, the Show moved to the Southside and in 1964 Alain Henderson began his role as the ring announcer. More than five decades later he is still doing it. Sadly, though, this will be Hendo's last year.

The Show will go on, of course, but it won't be the same without the familiar, friendly, tireless soundtrack of Hendo's voice.

It's just another excellent reason to make sure you don't miss this year's Show.

While you're there, say g'day to Hendo. He's a living legend. Shake his hand.

From all of us at The Gympie Times, we salute you Hendo.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial gympie show gympie show 2017 humans of gympie opinion showgrounds

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

DADS are working too much and it is having a profound impact on their kids’ mental health and happiness.

Life on the road and the 'Walk of Death'

HAVING A BALL: Jimmy Davis says his work in Sideshow Alley, running the Basketball Joint game is "the best job I've had in my life.”

Jimmy Davis is having a ball on the show circuit, accidentally

Born to Gympie Show business, literally

SHOW BABY: Sandra Collins gets around Gympie Showgrounds like she was born there, which she was.

One woman's very personal family connection to the Gympie Show

Loved ones honour 'legend' Tiaro crash victim

IN MEMORY: Cynthia Guteridge (L) lost her much-loved husband and retired police officer Kevin Guteridge in a tragic fatal crash near Tiaro on Monday.

"He was a family man, a real gentlemanly fellow."

Local Partners

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

Alcohol fuels wild ride through Gympie centre

CQU diploma debacle 'no fault of students or uni'

EDUCATION: Diploma of Nursing students are being helped by CQUniversity to complete their industry placements.

University has worked with affected students to continue studies

Friday at the Show: what's on?

Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show, which enters day two tomorrow.

Entertainment program for day two of the Gympie Show.

Rosella festival dishes up day of sweet fun

FESTIVAL OF YUM: David McDougall and Christine Kowalski of Mooloolaba with Pat Smith of Florida (centre) had a great day at Woolooga's Big Rosella Festival last Saturday.

Rosella festival big on fun

Legendary bluesman to appear at Gympie pub this weekend

ICONIC: Legendary bluesman Chris Webbe will appear with band Spirit Coasters at Billy's on Saturday night.

Summernats song-writer Chris Webbe is at Billy's Saturday

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

Life on the road and the 'Walk of Death'

HAVING A BALL: Jimmy Davis says his work in Sideshow Alley, running the Basketball Joint game is "the best job I've had in my life.”

Jimmy Davis is having a ball on the show circuit, accidentally

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

not 2 flash but priced right 2 sell!

1 Blake Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $159,000!

Seriously that is the right price and yes, this would have be Gympies cheapest property for sale! If you are searching for a little doer upper project then this is...

walk 2 town &amp; priced 2 sell!

76 River Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $198,000!

Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.) within minutes of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

prime Gympie CBD commercial property - 2 shops - buy 1 or both

160-162 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale x 2 ... From $175,000!

Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale x 2 2 Street access - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. Shop 1 - $215,000 - 160 Mary...

quality home close 2 everything!

2 Riverstone Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...

BLINK..AND THIS HOME WILL BE SOLD !!!

19 Tailor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $245,000

High set 3 bedroom house on a 1037m2 allotment, Prime Location. These chances do not come along very often. The property features: * Great eat in kitchen and...

632 SCRUB ROAD THEEBINE - HOUSE AND 35 ACRES

Lot 2 Scrub Road, Theebine 4570

House 3 1 4 $299,000

35 acres with a house has come on the market located in the heart of Theebine just 25 minutes from Gympie. The beauty of this block is that the whole lot is...

UNIQUE WATERFRONT PROPERTY PRICED TO SELL

23 Oyster Parade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 3 WATERFRONT...

A rare opportunity exists to claim this magnificent waterfront lifestyle property with views of beautiful Snapper Creek, in the quiet area of the popular tourist...

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!