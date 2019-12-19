Hemsworths ‘make it rain’ thousands for fundraiser

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \\"Vacation\\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

THE Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed to become viral and the must-have ticket of the season.

The second of the music shows sold out hours after it was confirmed that, on top of the star-studded line up, Hollywood leading man Chris Hemsworth will act as MC for the evening.

Also, to the long list of 'money cannot buy' experiences in the online auction, it's the training session with Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky that is attracting the most attention.

Organisers of Make it Rain confirmed tickets are selling fast for the music shows.

"Thursday sold out in a couple of hours and Wednesday is selling fast," a spokeswoman said.

The online auction is also going great.

"In the past 24 hours, it is collectively at $30,000, with the training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky as the hottest property, sitting at $6150," the spokeswoman said. There are almost 500 registered bidders already.

The items auctioned as part of the fundraiser are:

• An original etching from award-winning artist Ben Quilty

• A personal training session with Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky

• A tennis lesson or game for three with Pat Rafter

• A song writing session with ARIA Award winner Bernard Fanning

• A recording session at La Cueva Studios in Byron Bay with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Didia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine, Powderfinger, Bernard Fanning, Mastodon)

• A personal styling session at the Byron boutique with Isabella (Spelly), champagne and a $500 tab at the shop from Spell & The Gypsy Collective

• A golden ticket for you and one more person to all publicly ticketed concerts at The Fortitude Music Hall in 2020

• You and three people join the legendary Stone & Wood Head Brewer to brew your very own beer, plus more to be added.

The online auction opened yesterday and closes on January 17, 2020.

LINE UP: Australian music stars Bernard Fanning, Tex Perkins, and Mark Maher, aka Kram.

The Music Shows

Stone & Wood is donating several fundraising Karma Kegs for the evening, plus a prize of lunch and drinks at the brewery and four cases of fresh beer.

The show's line up is:

• Wednesday, January 8, At The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, featuring Wolfmother, ARC (members of Spiderbait/You Am I/Jet/Even), Jackson Carroll, Monica Frances. Tickets selling fast.

• Thursday, January 9, at The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, is sold out. The show will feature Bernard Fanning, T'N'T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups (feat. The Buffalo Gals) and special guest MC, Chris Hemsworth.