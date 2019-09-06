Hemsworth’s dog missing in Byron

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's much-loved family dog, Sunny, has gone missing from the couple's Byron Bay home - triggering a desperate social media call-out from friends.

The beloved groodle ran away spooked on Wednesday after being zapped by an electric fence at the pair's $20 million mega-mansion.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay mega-mansion nearly complete

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth opens up about marriage challenges

Byron local Tracey Sparkes, who goes horse riding with actress and mother-of-two Elsa, shared a Facebook post in search of Sunny after she went missing at 2pm on Wednesday.

Posting to the Byron Bay Community Board, Tracey wrote: "Update: Sunny is still missing, now approaching her second night lost. She ran off after getting a zap from electric fencing," She went on to describe the adorable pooch that often stars on Hemsworth's Instagram page; "She is a large cream Groodle, very friendly. Her hair is quite a bit longer than in the photo. Please call if you see her."

Update: Sunny is still missing, now approaching her second night lost.. please keep a look out for her. We have lost our... Posted by Tracey Sparkes on Wednesday, 4 September 2019

Chris' personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, also shared a lost dog poster to Instagram containing photos of the celebrity pet, adding that she is microchipped.

Chris and Elsa live in Byron Bay with their three children; daughter, India Rose, seven, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, two.

The young family are often snapped spending days out on the beach with Sunny, with Elsa regularly taking the dog for runs in the area near their home.

Last year, the Men in Black actor shared an adorable video doing a "surf check" with Sunny sitting upright in the passenger seat.

In 2016, he shared that he had engaged in an epic "stare off" with the golden retriever-poodle cross in a hilarious post illustrating just how special the pet is to the family:

He wrote: "Had an epic "stare off" with this vicious beast today, neither of us gave an inch and both refused to back down, it went for seven hours and then she passed out.

"We both have major respect for one another now but I'm pretty sure I'm top dog round these parts from here on #turfwar #neverbackdown."