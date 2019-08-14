Hemsworth wishes Miley health, happiness

LIAM Hemsworth is wishing his wife Miley Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness" days after Cyrus's representative announced the couple's separation.

The Australian actor, 29, posted on Instagram confirming the pair's separation and saying he won't be making comments to "any journalists or media outlets".

A representative for Cyrus, 26, said the couple decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers" after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative says the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share".