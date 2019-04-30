Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth do canteen duty at Byron Bay Public School.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth do canteen duty at Byron Bay Public School. ElsaPatakyConfidential
Celebrity

Hemsworth saves the day with some nimble sushi rolls

30th Apr 2019 6:54 PM

SUPERHERO Chris Hemsworth and his glamorous wife Elsa Pataky have come to the rescue of Byron Public School today.

On a day when the school went into lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a woman at around 7am, the Hollywood star and his wife showed up to help out in the canteen.

In a video Pataky posted on Instagram, Hemsworth can be seen making sushi rolls and cracking a few jokes.

 

Chris Hemsworth turns his hand to making sushi.
Chris Hemsworth turns his hand to making sushi. ElsaPatakyConfidential on Instag

The glamorous couple can often be seen around town and showed true community spirit by showing up on such a traumatic day.

No doubt having the mighty Thor on your side can't be such a bad thing.

chris hemsworth editors picks elsa pataky northern rivers celebrity
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Meet impressive student leaders of 4 Gympie high schools

    premium_icon Meet impressive student leaders of 4 Gympie high schools

    News The leaders fill roles including school captains, student council and house convenors

    • 30th Apr 2019 6:24 PM
    Gympie Muslims touch Catholic hearts in gesture of peace

    premium_icon Gympie Muslims touch Catholic hearts in gesture of peace

    News Simple gesture warms Gympie's diverse religious community

    • 30th Apr 2019 6:17 PM
    TINO VS CARLIN: Gympie NRL guns collide in Super Cup

    premium_icon TINO VS CARLIN: Gympie NRL guns collide in Super Cup

    News It was an 'arm wrestle' at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

    Matt Golinski to launch Gympie region's GourMAY in morning

    Matt Golinski to launch Gympie region's GourMAY in morning

    News Region celebrates its fresh produce all through May