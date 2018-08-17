Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hemp could be key to solving PFAS contamination.
Hemp could be key to solving PFAS contamination.
Environment

Hemp could be the answer to fixing PFAS contamination

Tobi Loftus
by
21st Apr 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEMP plants could be the key to treating water and soil contaminated by PFAS.

The Federal Government awarded $4.7 million to University of Newcastle researches in the 2019-20 budget to investigate the use of hemp seed proteins, and the hemp plant itself, to treat water and soil contaminated with PFAS.

Dr Brett Turner, from the University's Priority Research Centre for Geotechnical Science and Engineering, said PFAS was considered almost non-degradable in nature and many conventional treatments for PFAS remediation were not effective, yet the costs of PFAS remediation technologies were exorbitant.

He said said the team's early findings, supported by an initial $600,000 grant from the New South Wales Government, were being further explored, and applied to the more complex challenge of contaminated soil.

WANT TO SEE EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER CONTENT? MAKE SURE YOU JOIN OUR NEW FACEBOOK GROUP.

"We found that hemp has a remarkable affinity for PFAS chemicals in groundwater, so we expect that this can be applied to remediate contaminated soil - an area where currently there are no options," Dr Turner said.

Priority Research Centre director Professor Scott Sloan said the next stage of the research would pioneer a more cost-effective way of removing chemical compounds from soil, groundwater and surface waters in a natural way.

Groundwater in and around Oakey is contaminated by PFAS after the chemical was used in fire-fighting foam at the Army Aviation Centre.

editors picks hemp marjuana oakey army aviation centre oakey contamination oakey pfas pfas
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Boarded-up storefronts sound death knell for regional CBDs

    premium_icon Boarded-up storefronts sound death knell for regional CBDs

    Business Regional Queensland’s “main street’’ is dying as the sight of boarded-up shops ­replaces the bustle of once thriving centres of commerce.

    LNP gives $10k boost to Gympie's land carers

    premium_icon LNP gives $10k boost to Gympie's land carers

    Politics Federal candidates spruik $30m shot in arm for farmers.

    Gympie Showgirls prepare for next big event

    premium_icon Gympie Showgirls prepare for next big event

    News The culmination of a year's worth of work to be judged next weekend.

    PHOTOS: Holidayers out and about for Gympie Easter fun

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Holidayers out and about for Gympie Easter fun

    News Take a look at the gallery... Happy Easter Gympie!