26°
News

Helping bridge the funding gap

Donna Jones | 18th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
Little Haven second hand pop-up shop volunteers Brenda White and Dorothy Sander help to raise the funds needed to keep Little Haven running.
Little Haven second hand pop-up shop volunteers Brenda White and Dorothy Sander help to raise the funds needed to keep Little Haven running. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN ADDITION to the highly trained and specialist staff involved with Little Haven Palliative Care, the volunteers who offer their time, expertise or financial or fundraising support have been intrinsic in making Little Haven a viable and valuable service to the community.

Each year, Little Haven says thank you to the army of people who help the organisation and its clients in myriad ways at a special morning tea for the volunteers.

That morning tea will be held this morning, from 10am.

"Little Haven hosts this event to thank all the community volunteers for all they do to make our community a better place and also for the support they give to us,” business manager Sue Manton said.

Volunteers come from all walks of life.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Brenda White and her dedicated team of volunteers run the pop-up shop now open at 177 Mary St (just opposite Wayne's World).

Alex and his team of removalists from St Vinnies take care of logistics for Little Haven clients, moving and removing medical and specialist equipment to and from their homes whenever required.

Some volunteers, like Jane Loose, work behind the scenes making handicrafts to sell at the crafts store, now currently open in Goldfields Plaza.

Each has different reasons for being involved, but each is an integral part of helping the association help terminally ill patients and their families.

Brenda White likes to help out in the community wherever possible.

"I do it because I want to give back to the community and this is a local community charity giving help to locals,” Mrs White said. She said the part she most enjoyed about volunteering was the people she met.

"I really like the friendships. You make lots of friends volunteering. It's very rewarding,” she said.

Alex from St Vinnies said a close working relationship had existed between Little Haven and the Gympie chapter of St Vincent De Paul for a long while - at least seven years.

"Vinnies do all their logistics,” he said.

"I personally think it's a worthy cause and I know they truly value the work we do and we love doing the job, although when we pick stuff up it can be a little sad.

"Anything for Little Haven,” Alex said.

Jane Loose has been making hand-crocheted rugs and blankets for Little Haven for the past three or four years.

"I'm paying it forward. When I moved to town I needed something voluntary to do and I've always been a crafty person,” she said.

Ms Loose said it could sometimes take a week to finish one of the more complicated blankets but she loved the challenge of seeing what she could create from the donated wool.

Other people, businesses and associations spend countless hours, time, money and effort helping Little Haven bridge the funding gap each year.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fundraising gympie community little haven palliative care volunteers

Woman injured in driveway incident

Woman injured in driveway incident

Paramedics are on the scene

For the love of reading - Gympie's new Mary St book shop

STANDING TALL: Roger Broadley presents Gympie's new book store, opening tomorrow - the one with the unusual name.

Roger Broadley names new business after the teacher who inspired him

Oldest Gympie school

Plenty of changes around Central

NSW Blues' poor culture keeps costing them Origin

Mackay's Dane Gagai in State of Origin Game III at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Everything we believed is a fraud.

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Memorial service vital to those still grieving

REMEMBERING: Bereavement support worker Lisa McAulay, pictured in Little Haven's Peaceful Garden, says remembering the dead has great value.

Little Haven shares knowledge to talk of social taboos

Gympie's little ones about to get a big day out

Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett ready for this year's Little Kids Day Out.

Everything you need to know about Little Kids Day Out.

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question? Only one in 1,000 people are smart enough

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Cooeeeee !!!! Take a look at this Home !!

7 Anchovy Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Dont miss out on this Bonzer Home !!!! Located just around the corner from the Dolphin Shopping centre is a great location to be in. This super neat and tidy 3...

SECLUDED LIFESTYLE

Paterson 4570

Rural 2 1 $475,000

This 112 acre property at Paterson offers a secluded lifestyle location, situated approx. 35-40 minutes drive from Gympie or Maryborough. Improvements include a...

LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST!!

4 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

House 4 2 6 $419,000

Prepare to be impressed by this modern style Queenslander on 7166m2 in a quiet peaceful location under 5 minutes' drive to Gympie CBD. Everything is here ready and...

ACT NOW, FANTASTIC VALUE !

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 $229,500

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - OWNERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW.

WEEKEND GETAWAY

Tansey 4601

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000

Load up your camping gear and your motorbikes and come and enjoy this 42.8 acre (17.33ha) retreat. Undulating country with some cleared areas and the balance is...

UP IN THE HIGH COUNTRY

Kinbombi 4601

Rural 0 0 $795,000

This amazing private and secluded property has many options. 2123.7 acres (859.45ha) on 8 freehold titles with one side adjoining State Forest. Presently...

PRIME GOOTCHIE GRAZING

Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 2 $745,000

Grazing, equestrian or just enjoy the country lifestyle with this picturesque property. 301.5 acres (122.02ha) approximately 30 minutes from Gympie in the...

SECURE INVESTMENT

Unit 37/20 Tin Can Bay Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

Unit 1 1 1 $215,000

This great little unit is set in the pristine, secure, gated Tuncunba complex located in beautiful Tin Can Bay. Well-built with hardiboard on a rendered base...

LUXURY ON THE BAY

Unit 5/26 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

Unit 3 2 2 $395,000

Here's your chance to grab a quality waterfront property in pristine Tin Can Bay. Situated on the esplanade with Tin Can Bay on one side and Snapper Creek on the...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town