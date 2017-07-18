Helping bridge the funding gap

Little Haven second hand pop-up shop volunteers Brenda White and Dorothy Sander help to raise the funds needed to keep Little Haven running.

IN ADDITION to the highly trained and specialist staff involved with Little Haven Palliative Care, the volunteers who offer their time, expertise or financial or fundraising support have been intrinsic in making Little Haven a viable and valuable service to the community.

Each year, Little Haven says thank you to the army of people who help the organisation and its clients in myriad ways at a special morning tea for the volunteers.

That morning tea will be held this morning, from 10am.

"Little Haven hosts this event to thank all the community volunteers for all they do to make our community a better place and also for the support they give to us,” business manager Sue Manton said.

Volunteers come from all walks of life.

Brenda White and her dedicated team of volunteers run the pop-up shop now open at 177 Mary St (just opposite Wayne's World).

Alex and his team of removalists from St Vinnies take care of logistics for Little Haven clients, moving and removing medical and specialist equipment to and from their homes whenever required.

Some volunteers, like Jane Loose, work behind the scenes making handicrafts to sell at the crafts store, now currently open in Goldfields Plaza.

Each has different reasons for being involved, but each is an integral part of helping the association help terminally ill patients and their families.

Brenda White likes to help out in the community wherever possible.

"I do it because I want to give back to the community and this is a local community charity giving help to locals,” Mrs White said. She said the part she most enjoyed about volunteering was the people she met.

"I really like the friendships. You make lots of friends volunteering. It's very rewarding,” she said.

Alex from St Vinnies said a close working relationship had existed between Little Haven and the Gympie chapter of St Vincent De Paul for a long while - at least seven years.

"Vinnies do all their logistics,” he said.

"I personally think it's a worthy cause and I know they truly value the work we do and we love doing the job, although when we pick stuff up it can be a little sad.

"Anything for Little Haven,” Alex said.

Jane Loose has been making hand-crocheted rugs and blankets for Little Haven for the past three or four years.

"I'm paying it forward. When I moved to town I needed something voluntary to do and I've always been a crafty person,” she said.

Ms Loose said it could sometimes take a week to finish one of the more complicated blankets but she loved the challenge of seeing what she could create from the donated wool.

Other people, businesses and associations spend countless hours, time, money and effort helping Little Haven bridge the funding gap each year.