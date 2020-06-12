Menu
Gympie Show president Graham Engeman says $130,000 is needed for next year’s Gympie Show.
HELP WANTED: Gympie Show in strife

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
12th Jun 2020 11:35 AM
THE future of the century-old Gympie Show is under threat with organisers saying next year’s event is under threat without funding help.

Cancelling this year’s event due to the pandemic reportedly cost the Gympie District Show $60,000, left it without the influx of funds needed for 2021 and forced it to draw from cash reserves.

“It’s our harvest for the year,” Show president Graham Engeman told 7 news.

Mr Engeman has said $130,000 is needed.

The cancellation of this year’s Gympie Shoe due to the pandemic has put next year’s event under threat.
The group is launching pop up markets at the Gympie Showgrounds to fundraise; the first is on Sunday.

But here were eyes on other options.

“We’re hoping the State Government will be forthcoming very soon (with help),” Mr Engeman said in the interview.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said ongoing uncertainty makes securing next year’s Show more difficult.

“These events take 12 months to plan in a lot of cases,” Mr Perrett said.

“There’s some enormous pressures on the general community from those drought declarations and weather events let alone losing wonderful events like the Gympie Show.”

The State Government has been contacted for comment.

