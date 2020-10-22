Menu
VOTE: Who has Gympie's best mullet?
News

Help us decide Gympie’s best mullet out of these 9 finalists

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 4:20 PM
IT seems that everywhere you look these days somebody is sporting a mullet, and we are on the hunt for Gympie's most magnificent mullet.

We put a call out on Facebook asking The Gympie Times Facebook followersto nominate a contender, and you didn't disappoint.

At only eight years old, Regan is a strong contender for Gympie’s best mullet.
At only eight years old, Regan is a strong contender for Gympie’s best mullet.

Almost 100 people commented or nominated themselves, a friend or family member, and we've compiled a gallery of the nine best photos submitted to be in the running.

There were lots of comments and videos, but you - or the person who nominated you - had to submit a photo to make it on to our list of finalists.

Now we are handing it over to you, so cast your votes below and help us find Gympie's fiercest mullet.

