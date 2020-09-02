Help police crack terrifying campground assault case

POLICE have renewed calls for witnesses and public help to find the culprit behind a shocking Tiaro assault that left a man fighting for life.

The call for help comes two months after the incident, which happened on July 8 at Petrie Park.

Investigators have also released further details about the terrifying night-time attack, saying between 10.30pm and 10.45pm, a blue 2001 Holden Commodore was driving erratically at the campground.

An unknown number of people got out of the car, confronting the victim before assaulting him.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment to a head injury he sustained in the attack.

Police are seeking more information about the assault, including any footage or witnesses in the campground at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the reference number, QP2001419599.