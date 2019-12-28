Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mervyn is looking for his father and wants your help.
Mervyn is looking for his father and wants your help.
News

Help Merv find his dad ahead of a new year

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
28th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE local man has taken to social media in search of his long-lost father.

On Thursday, in his Christmas attempt at a fulfilled festive season, Rockhampton-born Mervyn Kanak (with the help of his wife, Samantha) asked Facebook followers to help him on his quest as he looked to track down his father who he believed went by the name, Barry Pitts.

"I have two siblings but I'm not sure of their names," he said. Mervyn hoped the Facebook post would be shared far and wide.

With 134 comments and 2,100 shares (as of Friday morning), many people sent their good luck wishes while others directed him to sites which specialised in tracking down relatives such as Find My Family Australia and Reconnect Free.

family history social media tmbcommuntiy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Frightening’: Hundreds of our wildlife dying from drought

        premium_icon ‘Frightening’: Hundreds of our wildlife dying from drought

        News How you can help Gympie’s most vulnerable native wildlife right now.

        Outdoor dining on radar for Imbil

        premium_icon Outdoor dining on radar for Imbil

        News A new development proposed for Imbil promises to be a boost for jobs.

        Why an ‘impossible’ rental market is good news, even for tenants

        premium_icon Why an ‘impossible’ rental market is good news, even for...

        News IF RENTING is too hard in Gympie region, there is still hope for those willing to...

        Council candidate: Critics are peddling fairy tales

        premium_icon Council candidate: Critics are peddling fairy tales

        News Gympie council candidate Col Morley says the current council is not corrupt but on...