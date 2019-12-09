‘Help me, help me’ -Injured man pulled from wreckage near Gympie

WRECKAGE: A Cooloola Cove man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Goomboorian just after 12.30pm. He was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition. Photo: Graeme Spillman

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a reported car on fire on the Burnett Highway near Booubyjan which occurred just after 12.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said four patients were able to escape the burning vehicle and sustained minor injuries. It’s not yet sure whether or not they will be taken to hospital.

In another crash which happened around 12.30pm on the corner of Tin Can Bay Rd and Laminex Rd near the Toolara Forest, a man in his 60s suffered an arm injury and was taken to the Gympie Hospital.

Graeme Spillman of Rainbow Recovery was driving back to Rainbow Beach from Gympie when he came across the crash, which happened right in front of him. He ran to the vehicle and helped an injured Cooloola Cove man from his car.

“The man was trapped in his car screaming “help me, help me,” Mr Spillman said.

“It all happened within a minute. I managed to rip the door open to get him out.

“I was thinking the worst. It looked bad.”

Earlier a two-vehicle crash was reported on the corner of Lawrence and Fern Street just before 12pm. Nobody was injured but one patient was taken to Gympie Radiology for further testing.