27°
News

HELP: Kilkivan teachers desperate for your vote

The Kilkivan State School staff at Book Week.
The Kilkivan State School staff at Book Week. Contributed
Frances Klein
by

KILKIVAN State School teachers are desperate for help to improve their staff room, which until last year was without hot water.

The school is in the running to win a $20 000 staff room makeover and the teachers are calling for as many votes as possible in the QT Mutual Bank's Staffroom for Improvement competition which closes at midday tomorrow.

The school has been trying to win the competition for seven years and is in second place so far this year.

"We are sitting on donated chairs, our recycled kitchen was also donated and we would love to invest in making the staffroom a more user friendly space if we win,” Kilkivan teacher Renita Henry-May said.

P&C secretary Alisha Watson said the dedicated staff deserve a space where they can re-energise.

The Kilkivan State School staff room is in need of improvement.
The Kilkivan State School staff room is in need of improvement. Contributed

"Our staff here at Kilkivan are the most passionate, dedicated and hardworking team and deserve a nice place to come to relax and unwind.”

"We have an awesome little school with staff who really care about the kids they work with.

"These little people are our future and their teachers are the leaders who support and guide them to achieve amazing things.

"It is imperative to look after the great staff who care for our kids.”

To vote; sign up here to register.

Topics:  help kilkivan state school staff room improvement teachers vote

Gympie Times
Widgee to celebrate school's anniversary

Widgee to celebrate school's anniversary

It has come a long way from its humble beginnings and The Widgee State School will host a party for its 125th anniversary

Animal cruelty case shocks Gympie judge

A Chatsworth man has been jailed for gratuitous cruelty.

Judge compared bird torture to live baiting

A glittering evening for the Golden Debutante Ball

15 Gympie ladies aged either 16 or 17 made their debut into society at the Golden Debutante Ball on Friday August 18 at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Gympie ladies make their debut at gala society event

Variety Bash team full of bull

BASH UP: Two brahman bulls sit atop Variety Bash Car 36, The Hump Express from Rockhampton. The Yak Attack team driving the Hump Express are currently the highest fundraisers, raising more than $120,000 for Variety Qld. From left: Lex Stolk (support crew), Wendy Cole (from Kenrol Brahmans), Terry Gregson (mechanic) and Lyn Coombe (from Roxborough Brahmans).

Rockhampton team make quick pit-stop in Gympie

Local Partners