HELP: Kilkivan teachers desperate for your vote

KILKIVAN State School teachers are desperate for help to improve their staff room, which until last year was without hot water.

The school is in the running to win a $20 000 staff room makeover and the teachers are calling for as many votes as possible in the QT Mutual Bank's Staffroom for Improvement competition which closes at midday tomorrow.

The school has been trying to win the competition for seven years and is in second place so far this year.

"We are sitting on donated chairs, our recycled kitchen was also donated and we would love to invest in making the staffroom a more user friendly space if we win,” Kilkivan teacher Renita Henry-May said.

P&C secretary Alisha Watson said the dedicated staff deserve a space where they can re-energise.

The Kilkivan State School staff room is in need of improvement. Contributed

"Our staff here at Kilkivan are the most passionate, dedicated and hardworking team and deserve a nice place to come to relax and unwind.”

"We have an awesome little school with staff who really care about the kids they work with.

"These little people are our future and their teachers are the leaders who support and guide them to achieve amazing things.

"It is imperative to look after the great staff who care for our kids.”

To vote; sign up here to register.