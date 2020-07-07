Help for horse rescue group, cemetery and endangered animal

GYMPIE, Kandanga and Mary Valley community groups will share more than $165,000 in Liberal and Nationals Government funding for projects to improve local amenities and the natural environment, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced yesterday.

Gympie not-for-profit Hope Reins will receive $140,000 through the Building Better Regions Fund to construct a new educational and activity centre.

Kylie Read and Ruth Polley, Hope Reins

“Hope Reins is a highly-regarded, beloved organisation in the Gympie region, working with rescue horses and people at risk or with disabilities to improve quality of life for both, and I am delighted to be able to help them expand their activities with this funding,” Mr O’Brien said.

Llew O'Brien reads his beloved Gympie Times

“The new educational centre will allow their fantastic and dedicated group of volunteers to carry out more activities and involve more of the community, plus it will create much-needed jobs during the construction phase, so everyone benefits.”

Mr O’Brien said the Kandanga Cemetery Association would receive $5750 through Round 5 of the Stronger Communities Program for landscaping and retaining walls.

“The landscaping works will provide a more scenic place for people to pay their respects, and this project has had significant community support in Kandanga so I am pleased to be able to help it reach fruition,” Mr O’Brien said.

Save the Mary River Coordinating Group will receive $20,000 to improve vegetation and habitat for the threatened Mary River Turtle by planting native flora in the area.

“The Mary Valley is an area of outstanding, unspoilt natural beauty, and I am pleased to be able to support the good work of Glenda Pickersgill and the Save the Mary River Coordinating Group in protecting our unique flora and fauna so that future generations can enjoy it too,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Each of these projects is the result of hard work by local community members and volunteers, and I congratulate each of these organisations on their success.

“The projects will help beautify our region and sustain local jobs at a time when we need them most, and ensure Wide Bay remains strong and vibrant into the future.”