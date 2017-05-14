Help for farmers still struggling to recover from drought

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says a $15 million loan package will help the Gympie region farmers and their regional Queensland neighbours get back on their feet after the recent drought.

Gympie's Wide Bay MP Lew O'Brien hosted Mr Joyce's visit to the region on Friday, where Mr Joyce said farmers were still struggling to recover from what some of them report was the worst drought in a 100 years.

He said the Queensland Rural Adjustment Authority had said the $35 million already allocated for drought assistance had fallen short of demand, with extra money needed to meet the demand for loand assistance for farmers.

Mr Joyce said the loans were available to eligible farmers at highly competitive interest rates of less than 3%.

One farming representative said Cyclone Debbie had brought rain and ended the drought, but not in time to undo a lot of the damage.