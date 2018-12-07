HELP: Famous, lost travelling rock last seen in Gympie

HE'S kayaked the Murray River, had surfing lessons in Port Macquarie and now he's loose in Gympie and looking for his next adventure.

The famous Roger the Rock, a travelling, painted rock who has a thirst for interstate adventures so far totalling 9275kms, recently turned up in Gympie after he was missing in action for weeks.

He is the star of his own Facebook page, where friendly travellers who find Roger the Rock can follow the instructions on his back and post pictures of the adventures he joins them on.

Those who know and love Roger were recently concerned about how quiet the cheeky character had been.

Roger the Rock last seen having a beer in Gympie Contributed

He was last seen surfing at Port Macquarie in October, in New South Wales, until he showed up in Gympie to have a cold one with a happy-to-oblige friend.

His Gympie movements were not loaded to social media but added to American worldwide rock tracking website GoRock.com with a photo and limited details.

Roger has not been heard form since and the chap he was enjoying a beverage with in the gold city left no contact information.

Roger's original mother Lesley Norris, whose son painted the rock 10 years ago, first let the colourful character into the wild at a Bli Bli camping spot in April this year.

She has keenly watched his adventures from starting in Queensland to travelling to New South Wales, ACT, South Australia and Victoria before bouncing back and forth and returning to the sunshine state.

Now she is eager to know he is on the move again and hopes to see him having fun before Christmas.

"He's slept on goon bag for a pillow, been attacked by a dinosaur, been to the snow and been motorbike riding,” Mrs Norris said.

"He's mischievous and is always up for adventure.

"It just puts a smile on people's faces and makes their day.

If Roger the Rock approaches you while in Gympie, make sure you show him a fun time.

And don't forget to post it to the Roger the Rock Facebook page, so his worried mother can relax over Christmas.