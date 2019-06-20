HELP: Connecting Gympie's generosity with those needing help

HELPING OUT: Byron Mulligan and Dana Hooper see their mission as helping connect people - in need and people wanting to help.

HELPING OUT: Byron Mulligan and Dana Hooper see their mission as helping connect people - in need and people wanting to help. Troy Jegers

BYRON Mulligan tells the story of his and partner Dana Hooper's encounter with a woman who knew plenty of people needing help.

"She didn't know there was an agency set up to help and its office was just across the road.”

And that is the basic problem in uncertain times, when there are many people wanting to help.

Those needing the help co not know who to ask and those offering the help do not know who needs it.

Getting those people together is the fundamental job they see for themselves and their new Heart of Gympie organisation.

"There's a gap between people in need and those who provide the services,” Dana said.

And to get things started, they have arrived in town with a special gift for anyone who can use it to help others, a small camper washing machine.

"Doing the laundry is one of the big issues for people who are homeless,” she said.

"We can help 20 people a day if we get this machine to the right service providers.”

The problem with most sources of help for people in need is that their need is urgent. There is no time to fill in forms and wait for a reply.

It might be raining and a family may be on the street without shelter.

"They need help straight away,” they agreed.

"We are passionate about seeing Gympie thrive as a community founded on the wellbeing of its citizens,” Byron said.

They say they are working in association with groups including Gympie Regional Council, Victory Church, Community Action, police, Waves of Kindness Noosaville, the Salvation Army, Cooloola Human Services Network. And you can help. They can be contacted at 'heartofgympie@gmail.com'