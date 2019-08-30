Hells Angels clubrooms finally sell

AFTER a failed auction and more than 70 days on the market, the Adelaide clubrooms of a notorious outlaw bikie gang have finally sold.

Magain Real Estate staff confirmed the property, at 2 Albert S, Clarence Gardens, has gone under contract for $535,000, selling to a local buyer who plans to run a business on the 800sqm site.

The former Hells Angels clubrooms failed to sell at auction last month, even though it attracted two registered bidders.

2 Albert St, Clarence Gardens. Source: realestate.com.au.

But despite encouraging interest from buyers in the lead up to the auction - including developers and individuals looking to retain the home - the property failed to sell under the hammer, following a single bid of $500,000.

It subsequently returned to the market as a private sale, with an asking price of $525,000 to $575,000.

The commercial zone property, with its heavily fortified front fence, was home to the notorious gang's Adelaide southern chapter for several years.

2 Albert St, Clarence Gardens. Supplied by realestate.com.au.

Inside it is immediately clear the residence has hosted its fair share of gatherings over the journey, with a central lounge and bar area that includes a pool table.

The property also includes a gym and a workshop.

While all media were banned from entering the property on the day of auction, photos on realestate.com.au show the property has been somewhat "de-bikied" but several nods to its owners remain.

For example, in the lounge/bar area the "Angels Forever - Forever Angels" motto has had the "Angels" painted over.

John Morris Auctioneer in full voice at the Hells Angels clubrooms auction. (AAP Image/Dean Martin)

A smattering of CCTV cameras are also installed across the property.

Adelaide local, Paul (who did not wish to give his surname), was one of two registered bidders at last month's auction.

He said he placed a bid of $500,000, in the hope to acquire the property as a potential rental investment.

"I guess I was contemplating renting it out to someone who may want to run a small gym as there is a large shedding area there out the back," he said.

I think there's potential in the property and I don't think the history is an issue at all."

