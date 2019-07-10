Menu
A teen has been winched from a mountain in the North Burnett after she fell ill while hiking.
Helicopter winches sick teen from mountain top

Marguerite Cuddihy
10th Jul 2019 7:08 PM
A TEENAGER has been rescued from Mount Walsh in the North Burnett after she reportedly fell ill while hiking.

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was tasked to the mission at 4 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

It's believed the 16-year-old girl was walking up the mountain with a group of children from a Hervey Bay school when she became disoriented and reportedly fell unconscious.

By the time the aeromedical crew arrived, local emergency services had managed to hike to the scene, but decided it was too steep to carry her down on foot. 

A QAS flight paramedic was winched down to assess the teenager.

The girl was winched up to the chopper, accompanied by the paramedic.

She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, suffering nausea, dehydration and exhaustion.

Biggenden ambulance and fire teams attended the scene as well as SES from Gayndah and Gin Gin.

