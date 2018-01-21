Helicopter helps in Gympie forestry crash search

The Lifeflight helicopter was called in to help search for a crash at Langshaw.

Liana Turner

A MAN in his 20s has been taken to the Sunshine Coast Hospital after he and three others were hurt in a crash in the Langshaw forestry.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he suffered facial injuries in the single vehicle crash, which happened about 12.30pm.

Emergency crews were initially unable to find them in the vast bushland, and called in the Maroochydore Lifeflight Helicopter to help.

The four were soon spotted, and ground crews were able to reach them.

She the other three were being treated for minor injuries, but it was not know if they would also need transport.