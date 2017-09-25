Helicopter CEO and volunteer midwife lands top USC honour

RUNNING the southern hemisphere's largest helicopter flight academy an helping Tanzanian midwives might sound like jobs big enough for one person each, but they are par for the course for USC award winner Captain Jan Becker.

The Becker Helicopters Group CEO and Yandina Creek has claimed the title USC's Outstanding Alumnus for 2017 at a special function at the University's Innovation Centre auditorium before a crowd of almost 200 people.

Captain Becker and her husband, Mike, founded the Marcoola company in 1996 and now have a fleet of 18 Bell 206 turbine helicopters and a fixed-wing Duchess aircraft that they use to provide 15,000-18,000 hours of pilot training a year to an annual cohort of about 120 students.

As well as being a commercial helicopter pilot, the 2009 USC Nursing Science graduate works as a midwife locally and founded the non-profit organisation Midwife Vision to offer education and support to midwives in some of the most under-resourced areas of the world.

As part of this, she volunteers two to three times a year in a labour ward in Tanzania - which delivers up to 100 babies a day - where she helps train midwives in neonatal resuscitation.

"It's such an honour to receive this award from USC,” Captain Becker said.

"It's very special.

"This helps put the midwives of Tanzania on the map.

"It's saying that we see you and the work you're doing - and to be a small part of that is magic.”

"Tanzania has the worst statistics for neonatal baby and mother survival in the world.

The work (in resuscitating babies that don't breathe on birth) is raw and it's real and it's happening on the same planet that we live on here.”