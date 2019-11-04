Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help free a man in South Murwillumbah trapped in a drain.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help free a man in South Murwillumbah trapped in a drain.
News

Helicopter called to free man trapped in drain

Michael Doyle
4th Nov 2019 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was trapped in a storm-drain after allegedly avoiding being hit by a car was taken to hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to South Murwillumbah, just before 11pm on Sunday, after reports of a man in his 40s was trapped.

The man was allegedly trapped for some time with his left leg stuck in the drain from the pelvis down.

Rescue workers were able to free him some time later using heavy equipment.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Tweed Heads Hospital.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lest we forget on November 11

        premium_icon Lest we forget on November 11

        News At 11am, on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent, heralding peace.

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Horses We’ve got all the odds, trainers, jockeys

        Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        premium_icon Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        Horses One horse in particular is dividing opinion

        9 of Gympie’s 80 ageing timber bridges to get fixed

        premium_icon 9 of Gympie’s 80 ageing timber bridges to get fixed

        News GYMPIE Regional Council crews are set to work on nine of the region’s timber...