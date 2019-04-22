Menu
The group of hikers failed to return from Kondalilla Falls last night.
Breaking

Missing hikers found, paramedics winched to scene

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Apr 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:46 AM
A GROUP of hikers have been found after they were reported missing from a popular Sunshine Coast tourist location for almost 12 hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a search and rescue operation was underway this morning to help find the group.

They had failed to return from Kondalilla Falls, Montville, about midnight on Sunday.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter searched up and down Obi Obi Creek this morning and found the group about 10.30am, a spokeswoman said.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has winched a paramedic down to the group of hikers who were reported missing at midnight.
The helicopter has winched a paramedic down to the group and is in the process of winching the hikers to safety.

More to come.

