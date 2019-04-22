Missing hikers found, paramedics winched to scene

The group of hikers failed to return from Kondalilla Falls last night.

A GROUP of hikers have been found after they were reported missing from a popular Sunshine Coast tourist location for almost 12 hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a search and rescue operation was underway this morning to help find the group.

BREAKING: the Sunshine Coast #RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been called in to look for a group of people who failed to return from a hike at Kondalilla Falls last night. More to come. — RACQLifeFlightRescue (@RACQ_LifeFlight) April 21, 2019

They had failed to return from Kondalilla Falls, Montville, about midnight on Sunday.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter searched up and down Obi Obi Creek this morning and found the group about 10.30am, a spokeswoman said.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has winched a paramedic down to the group of hikers who were reported missing at midnight. Tobi Loftus

The helicopter has winched a paramedic down to the group and is in the process of winching the hikers to safety.

More to come.