Hefty Rattler site contract comes with long-term gain

GYMPIE Regional Council has agreed to terms of a contract with Queensland Rail to purchase land adjacent to Amamoor's Mary Valley Rattler station, but at a loftier price than originally valued.

The Amamoor St site is being acquired as part of the Our Towns project in the area, for the purpose of pursuing short term parking and recreational vehicle opportunities associated with the Rattler project.

A final price of $150,000 was recommended to councillors at Wednesday's ordinary meeting at Town Hall, after local company MVS Valuers updated their original figure last year.

The updated figure doubled the earlier valuation of $75,000 in 2014, which was worlds apart from Queensland Rail's independently determined value of $200,000.

The agreed-upon payment has the two parties almost meeting in the middle, with council having to raise their price more than QR dropping theirs.

Mayor Mick Curran said the fluctuation of land value was due to developments and funding for the Rattler, which had not come into effect at the time original figures were submitted.

"[When] the first valuation came in 2014, there was no surety of the rattler being returned at that stage, and we didn't secure funding until 2016,” Cr Curran said.

"The reality was it was a vacant piece of land sitting next to a vacant railway line, owned by QR.

"Now it's a strategic parcel of land beside the Amamoor Railway Station, which will see a major influx of people to the area on a regular basis through the rattler railway service.

"Amamoor is the jump off point for the music muster, so it may well be the case that it's overflow parking for people who want to be bussed into the muster site.

"It's also an opportunity to use that as public land, for markets, possibly car shows and other events to supplement it being used by the rattler railway company.”

Cr Curran pointed to numerous long-term benefits for the wider community, and prosperity for small businesses, as factors which would outweigh the purchase price.

He said council should be securing the lot for the community of Amamoor, which was reflected by the unanimous vote at Wednesday's meeting.

"Small businesses will benefit right across the Mary Valley, and that's the whole idea of the train.

"The train ... brought 30,000 people to our region in the last year of operation, and we believe we can do much better than that.

"I'd also like to see that piece of land feature very prominently in the RV strategy we're developing for the whole region.”

Councillor Glen Hartwig outlined his "keen support” of the RV plan during the meeting.

"By developing the region we're helping Gympie to flourish and prosper,” he said.

Councillor Daryl Dodt said there was "excitement on a state level” regarding the Rattler developments.

The purchase price of $150,00 - against a budget of $75,000 - will be partly funded from unallocated cash reserves.

The Mary Valley Rattler is currently due back on track in late Autumn 2018, following an initial due date of Christmas 2017.