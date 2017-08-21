Hectic weekend: Crashes, serious burn and party KO

The car rolled over after coming off the side of the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie this morning. Jacob Carson

EMERGENCY services were kept busy over the weekend with at least six crashes, a man suffering serious burns and a teen being knocked out at a party:

FRIDAY:

7.17pm: Bridge crash

TWO people were treated at the scene of a crash involving two cars on the Bruce Hwy near Normanby Bridge on Friday night.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said no transports to hospital were made.

9.58pm: Wide Bay Hwy Rollover

A WOMAN driver was injured when her car rolled on the Wide Bay Hwy at Bells Bridge.

Crews were called out before 10pm to the site, where QAS media reported she received minor head injuries in the crash and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

SATURDAY:

7.47am: Lucky escape

A GYMPIE driver was lucky to escape without serious injury when his ute rolled over as it came off the Bruce Hwy, 20km north of Gympie.

It's believed paramedics were not required to transport the driver to hospital.

8.40am: Serious burns

AN 83-year-old man's holiday has been cut short after his shirt caught fire while cooking over a gas stove at Happy Valley on Fraser Island earlier this morning.

The man suffered serious burns and was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for specialist burns treatment.

11.47pm: Midnight crash

A FEMALE in her 20s was taken to Gympie Hospital after she crashed into a side rail or pole just before midnight on Pinewood Ave in Gympie.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman suffered minor injuries.

SUNDAY: Party knock-out

12.23am: A 19-year-old male who was struck in the head at a party on Sandy Creek Rd, Veteran was knocked unconscious.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the young man's condition was serious but stable when he was taken to Gympie Hospital, although Gympie police reported the injuries as non-serious.

He said the victim did not wish to make a complaint against the offender who was not on the scene when police arrived.

1.52am: Serious injuries from rollover

A MAN in his 30s was in a serious condition after his car rolled when he was heading to Tin Can Bay in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said the man suffered a chest injury and was taken to Gympie Hospital from the crash scene at Goomboorian, 30km from Gympie.

10.15am: Ladder fall

PARAMEDICS rushed to a house on Hilton Rd, where a man fell in his 70s fell from a ladder. He suffered pelvic injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

11.41am: Motorbike crash

A MAN in his 40s was treated by paramedics at Amamoor Creek Rd with a suspected head injury after a motorbike accident.

A QAS spokeswoman said ambulance officers had difficulty reaching the patient on the private property, but he was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.