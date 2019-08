SCORE: A young player in the Under 12 Girls competition follows through after kicking the ball into the goal.

GYMPIE'S youngest soccer players found enough energy for one last vigorous go at the game they love on Saturday as they played the final games of the Junior soccer season at One Mile sportsfields.