FILE PHOTO: Shoma Nishimura runs out under an approaching storm front at Coolum. Photo: Lachie Millard
Weather

Heavy wind, rain as thunderstorms settle in on Coast

Ashley Carter
15th Aug 2020 2:50 PM
Parts of the Sunshine Coast could see damaging winds and up to 20mm of rainfall this afternoon as thunderstorms settle in across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe thunderstorm warning for south of Brisbane, but the fast-moving clouds could still bring heavy winds and rain to the Coast.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said areas around Maroochydore recorded between 5-10mm of rain earlier this morning, but could see at least another 5mm brought by the thunderstorm.

"People can get as much as 20mm under one of these storms," she said.

The weather bureau says the main concern from the storms is damaging winds, but the region shouldn't see torrential rain.

"It's quite a quick moving storm, and indeed a lot of this cloud cover is moving quite fast," Ms Hoff said.

"But it's still propagating inland to replace those clouds."

North-westerly winds at 20-30km/h should tend westerly at 15-20km/h in the late afternoon before becoming light in the evening.

