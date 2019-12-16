Menu
FIRE SEASON: The bushfire on Upper Kandanga Road looking out from Tunnel Road earlier this afternoon. Photo: Rachel Clancy
Heavy smoke blankets the Gympie region as crews kept busy

Philippe Coquerand
16th Dec 2019 1:39 PM
UPDATE 2PM: FIRE CREWS have been very busy today across the Gympie region with an active fire in Upper Kandanga and another fire on the Cooloola Coast.

A massive smoke haze can be seen across Gympie which is travelling from Traveston, Kandanga and Imbil, but according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the fire is burning within containment lines. It has been burning since December 12.

There is no threat to properties and if affected by the smoke, please close windows and doors and keep your respiratory medications close by.

Several crews are on the scene of a bushfire south of Rainbow Beach that ignited around 11am. The bushfire is burning near Freshwater Road in the vicinity of Freshwater Lake, Cooloola. No properties are under threat. More information to come.

